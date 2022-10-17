Early voting begins Monday

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:
• Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.
• Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.
• Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.
• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.
• College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.
Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:
• Texas driver's license
• Texas election ID certificate
• Texas personal ID card
•Texas handgun license
• U.S. military ID with photo
• U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph
• U.S. passport