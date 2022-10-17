 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early voting begins Monday

  • 0

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:

• Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

• Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

• Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility1603 Graham Road, College Station.

People are also reading…

• College Station City Hall 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

• Texas driver's license

• Texas election ID certificate

• Texas personal ID card

•Texas handgun license

• U.S. military ID with photo

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph 

• U.S. passport

 

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert