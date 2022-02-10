Early voting begins Monday

Early voting in the March 1 party primaries begins Monday and continues through Feb. 25. Any registered voter in Texas may cast an early ballot.
Voters may vote in the Republican Primary or the Democratic Primary, but not both.
Hours for early voting Feb. 14 through Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day.
Early voting locations Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan
Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan Ave., Bryan
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road
Memorial Student Center-Room L526, Texas A&M University campus
The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail 5 p.m. is Feb. 18. Applications for the voter to fill out and return are available from the Brazos County Clerk or the voter can write a letter stating his or her name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee, and party preference. It must include the voter’s signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it to:
Brazos County Elections Administrator Office
300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Parkway, Ste 100
Bryan, TX 77803
For more information, go to BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov.