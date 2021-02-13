Did added voters affect the 2020 election?

When an outpouring of younger and minority voters helped elect Barack Obama president in 2008, GOP governors and legislators in some 20 states enacted measures designed to make it harder for them to vote.

After increased mail voting played a major role in Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, GOP legislators launched moves in key battleground states to restrict the practice.

In both instances, the ostensible reason was to combat alleged voter fraud. That’s always been mostly a myth, but it seems especially ironic now since no recent election underwent greater scrutiny — and produced less evidence of fraudulent voting — than the 2020 contest.

In state after state, federal and state judges, including many who were President Donald Trump’s nominees, rejected lawsuits making unproven claims of fraud in his campaign’s unsuccessful effort to overturn Biden’s victory.

Over the past dozen years, voting rights has become one of the most heated battlegrounds in the nation’s increasingly polarized politics. Republicans, sometimes acknowledging their reliance on white voters is a handicap in an increasingly diverse country, have sought to erect new barriers to turnout, often in the name of combating alleged fraud.