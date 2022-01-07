Despicable behavior costs judge her job

Last week, a Lafayette, Louisiana, judge resigned from her position after she and members of her family appeared to hurl vile racist slurs on camera.

A surveillance video showed people inside former city court judge Michelle Odinet’s home laughing and giggling, gleefully saying the N-word while watching security camera footage of a burglary attempt at her residence.

While Odinet is never seen in the video, a woman’s voice believed to be hers repeats the racial slurs. “Like a roach,” the woman adds, laughing.

Footage from the incident, which occurred a few months earlier, eventually was uploaded to social media. As you’d expect, the public reaction was fierce, and the video led to an outcry from politicians, state officials and civil-rights groups in throughout the state.

Josh Guillory, the city’s mayor-president, made it clear that he was “disgusted and appalled” after watching the video, and the Lafayette Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People demanded that Odinet submit her resignation. Gov. John Bel Edwards and the National Bar Association echoed similar sentiments.