Democrats vote with their feet to block voter restriction bill

The final weekend of the 87th Legislature, that ended Monday, was part climax and part anti-climax.

At stake was the effort by the Republicans to make it tougher to vote, an effort that had drawn criticism on Saturday by Democratic President Joe Biden.

He called it “un-American” and “part of an assault on democracy.”

He was talking about Senate Bill 7, whose House counterpart was House Bill 6.

Republicans call it an election integrity bill. Democrats refer to it as a voter suppression Bill.

Biden said the effort was like several others around the country.

“Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote, ” Biden said in a statement.

“It’s part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and brown Americans.”

The dramatic climax/anti-climax of the legislature’s final weekend of its session was on Sunday night in the House , which had before it the latest bedraggled version of SB 7.