Democrats can try to rationalize loss

Oh, and did I mention that Biden’s poll slide in deep blue New Jersey has imperiled its Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, whose re-election bid remained a nail-biter well into Wednesday?

Granted, there are scenarios that could save the Democrats in time for the midterms. The pandemic could be in the rear view mirror next fall, especially now that vaccines for kids have been approved — a move that drastically could reduce parental tensions about the schools.

And Democrats on the Hill this week even managed to revive a Build Back Better provision that would lower prescription drug prices, and, who knows, maybe they’ll even finally manage to pass something big that swing voters will notice. Because they need to prove they can govern; it ain’t enough just to be anti-Trump.

Democratic pollster Geoff Garin tweeted a plaintive plea Tuesday night: “Hey Democrats, the circular firing squad is the problem, not the solution. Stop. We need to pass the strongest bills we can pass with our current majorities.” Indeed. As two Democratic sources told the Politico website last night, everything “will get so much worse if we don’t pass the agenda and aren’t able to run on it. …Democrats need to stop fighting each other and start delivering for voters. If we don’t, 2022 is going to be brutal.”

Gee, ya think?

Dick Polman, a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a writer in residence at the University of Pennsylvania, writes at DickPolman.net. Email him at dickpolman7@gmail.com.