David Stasny, Bryan school district, SMD 5

1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words)

I sincerely hope so. I can say that we as a board we have made safety a high priority. During my service on the Bryan board, we were one of the first districts to approve and install security vestibules at all of our campuses. Background checks are required for volunteers working with our students. We take seriously the safety and child abuse training required of our staff. I have personally completed the same training as a board member. But, unfortunately, safety measures can sometimes be overridden by a well-intentioned individual. We have already committed to sending a strong message to students as well as staff that side and back doors must not be propped open for any reason.

We have a very good relationship with Bryan PD, and our school resource officers work hard to build a trusting relationship with our students.

2. Studies show that America’s children regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic. How should the Bryan school district ensure that its students are where they should be at their grade level? (150 words)

Children in Bryan ISD were certainly not immune to pandemic learning losses. We knew that many homes were not well-equipped for remote learning, and it became apparent that remote learning was not working well even in many homes that were well-equipped. We offered in-person learning as soon as we could do so with a reasonable degree of safety, much sooner than some school districts. That decision helped to reduce the severity of the loss. We must continue to provide targeted remediation for those students who are still below grade level. I personally volunteer as a mentor to a first grader once a week. We value our parents as partners in their children’s education. We must help them help their children. The pandemic was also very stressful on our teachers and staff. They are working extremely hard, but they cannot do it alone.

3. Do you believe the Bryan school district is planning adequately for the future in what is known to be a rapidly growing community? (150 words)

Yes, to the extent that is reasonably possible. So much of what we do is based upon uncertain projections regarding growth in enrollment and what the best education of the future will look like. We must provide the highest quality education we can without overburdening the taxpayers. I am very proud of the many high-quality choices that have became available to our students during my tenure on the board: the Hammond-Oliver Health Sciences Academy, the prestigious International Baccalaureate program at Bryan High, the Odyssey STEM and Inquire academies for intermediate and middle school students, the Bryan Collegiate Early College High School, and a state-of-the-art Career-Tech Center which recognizes that students are entitled to receive a great education even if they are not interested in going to college. With our new Sadberry Intermediate School opening next year, we should be able to accommodate enrollment for the foreseeable future.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this school board race? (100 words)

My four children and I all graduated from Bryan ISD schools. I graduated from Texas A&M and received a law degree from the University of Texas. The excellent education my children received prompted me to first run for the school board in 1990. In my 32 years of service, not a week goes by that I don’t learn something new about the value and challenges of maintaining a high-quality public school system in Bryan. I have testified before the state senate finance committee to advocate for fairer school funding. I have seen what works and what does not.