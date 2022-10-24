David Levine, College Station Council Place 2

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

While I see value in the city investing in properties locally for a variety of reasons, I do not understand the purchase of the former Macy’s property. It seems to me from the outside, to be a poor investment with almost no chance of a return.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

I cannot speak for every situation, meeting, or speaker, but it appears to me that people are given ample opportunity to speak within the rules. However, I cannot comment on whether every council member LISTENS to what is being said. I do believe that hear visitor and public comment are a vital part of the processes of the city council.

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

There is no need for antagonism, the city is absolutely capable of balancing a robust and thriving development environment while protecting the identity of College Station. It is critical that the council, along with P&Z, use the input of not just the developers but the citizens to make the decisions that will positively impact the largest number of people.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I have spent my entire adult career managing people and business within the Brazos Valley, This community has afforded me opportunities and prosperity I once thought out of my reach and it is time for me to give back through service.