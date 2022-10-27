Darrell Booker,, Democrat for Justice of the Peace, Brazos County Precinct 4

1. How would you make the position more accessible to the public? (150 words)

I will be a judge that identify and eliminate any unnecessary barriers to justice and access. One way I plan on achieving this is by ensuring that my court is more open to all parties who takes part in the judicial process and will be treated with dignity and respect through the legal process. Another way is by the use of technology. I will continue to have virtual court hearings to help keep court services when unforeseen shutdowns occur. I will make sure that my staff are adequate and properly trained; making sure also that the public have an easy access with information about courts and its rules, schedules, procedures and forms available via the court’s website. Lastly, I will run a fair court where justice can prevail; ensuring that all available resources and programs are used effectively while guaranteeing transparency and accountability.

2. Justices of the Peace do not have to be attorneys. How would you ensure that all appropriate laws are followed? (150 words)

To ensure that all appropriate laws are followed, I will be a judge that ensures that the law is respected. I will uphold and carryout a high standard of conduct so that the integrity and independence of my court will be preserved. I will make sure to have an impartial decisions based solely on fact and stay in the guidelines of the law that is set by the State of Texas no matter what is my personal preference. It is important also that my staff understand the rules, policy and procedures they’re supposed to follow. Compliance with laws, rules and regulations are the vital part of my court operations.

3. Many residents are more comfortable speaking Spanish. How would you accommodate their needs in court? (100 words)

My court will diligently seek to provide language access to all non- English speaking persons and will utilize qualified Spanish speaking/bilingual staff. Also, our court system already provided interpreters and sign interpreters and those who are hearing impaired to ensure that all parties can understand proceedings and effectively take part in court programs and services.

4.What education and experience do you bring to this office? (100 words)

I am a lifelong resident of Brazos County, Precinct 4. I have served the citizens of Brazos County for approximately 20 years by working for the Brazos County Sheriff’s office. I also have an extensive background in Law Enforcement Management and have a strong working knowledge of the Texas Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedures. I have been dealing directly and indirectly with the J.P. Court System for many years. Throughout my career, I have been tasked with making critical decisions which have a direct impact on peoples’ lives. This kind of critical decision making is not something you