CS should consider impact of infrastructure fees

New commercial and residential development not only pays for itself, it also contributes millions of dollars in new revenue to the city.

According to a National Association of Home Builder’s study of the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area, after 15 years, 100 single family homes and 23 multifamily housing units will cost the city $11.5 million but will generate $40.5 million in revenue. That means that these residential units will contribute a total of $29 million in revenue for the city.

Put another way, one home built in the metropolitan statistical area will contribute approximately $200,000 in net revenue to the city. Costs include expenses such as annual current expenses, capital investment and interest on debt, while revenue includes taxes paid to the city and other revenue such as permit fees and the ripple impacts of spending and taxes paid by construction workers and new residents.

The second assumption is that the cost of higher impact fees will hurt only the developer’s pocketbook.

Fees usually are charged directly to the developer, but the real cost is shouldered by other parties.