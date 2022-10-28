CS school voters asked to pay more for teacher raises

While most taxpayers around the country are looking to pay less, voters in the College Station school district are being encouraged to approve an additional 3 cents per $100 assessed valuation to their 2022-2023 tax bill.

Oddly enough, it turns out to be a good deal for property owners and a great deal for school district employees.

Under the state's bizarre school property tax laws, College Station's school property tax rate was forced to decrease 6.71 cents for this tax year. It's too complicated to explain — just think Texas Legislature and you'll understand.

But, the district is including a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election — VATRE — on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If voters approve — and they most definitely should — the tax rate would go down 3.71 cents. The other three cents would be used to pay for badly needed raises for teachers, administrators and other school district employees.

When the district's fiscal year began Sept. 1, school employees received a 2% pay raise — better than nothing, but no where near enough in today's hypercompetitive market in which districts compete for an ever-shrinking number of educators.

If voters approve the VATRE — and again, they should — the three-cent increase in the compressed property tax would provide an additional 4% pay raise for teachers and staff, except administrators, who would receive an additional 2%.

That's a good start as the College Station district works to retain current staff and seeks to hire the best new employees possible.

It all boils down to taxpayers still would get a 3.7 cents per $100 assessed value from last year — and employees would get a 2% to 4% additional pay raise.

College Station always has embraced its teachers and school staff and taxpayers understand that paying that staff a fair wage is critical.

Here is the wording that appears on the Nov. 8 ballot:

College Station Independent School District

Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.1781 per $100 valuation in College Station Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 6.07 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $6,519,285.