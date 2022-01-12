Cruz, Taylor in trouble for telling truth

Cruz’s six-year senate term is also up in election in 2024. But under Texas law, he can run for both offices at the same time.

As for Rep. Taylor, he was considered a very conservative member of the Texas Legislature, where he served four years in the Texas House, followed by four more in the Texas Senate, before his election to the U.S. House in 2018.

He’s been considered quite conservative in Congress as well. But what irked some of his constituents was that he was one of just two Texas Republicans in the House to vote for establishing a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The other one was Tony Gonzales of San Antonio, but he hasn’t drawn a crowded primary.

Although the proposed commission, which was to have five Democrats and five Republicans, passed the House, it didn’t pass the Senate. So it was dead. But Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then formed a select House committee to investigate the attack.

Taylor voted against that committee, and says it was exactly the scenario he was trying to prevent by voting for the bi-partisan commission,