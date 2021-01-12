Cruz forever linked to Donald Trump

Cruz’s last great act for Trump, his rival turned ally, backfired.

Trump was denounced roundly for rhetoric that many believe incited the riot and he could face another impeachment trial. Cruz was pilloried for helping push Trump’s baseless fraud allegations and trying to obstruct the certification of Biden’s victory amid a powder keg of a situation.

It’s widely speculated that Cruz will run for president in 2024, hoping to build on his 2016 candidacy, when he was the Republican runner-up to Trump. He can run for president and seek reelection to the Senate at the same time, thanks to what’s known as the LBJ provision in Texas.

Whether he’s running for the White House or reelection, the events of last week will make it hard for Cruz to sell himself to a general election audience that includes Democrats, soft Republicans and independents.

Trump has signaled that he’ll try to retake the White House in four years, which would complicate the candidacies of Cruz and other Republicans.