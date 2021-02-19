Cruising south with Ted Cruz

I have an aunt who lives in Houston. And to be honest, it has been quite a while since I went down there to visit.

It’s not like she hasn’t invited me. I just have lots of excuses, including being a bad nephew.

I do remember that on my last trip there, it was more than 100 degrees outside, for several days in a row. Our biggest concern in those hot and sticky days was how long it would take to get from my air-conditioned rental car to her air-conditioned apartment.

It was 14 degrees in Houston the other day, followed by treacherous snowstorms that paralyzed the city, shutting down roads, freezing pipes and knocking out power.

Suffice it to say I’m not going to visit my aunt right now. But I figured the least I could do is give her a call and see how she’s making out.

“Oh, I had to get out of there,” she told me. “I’m in Las Vegas. I came here for Valentine’s Day, and I haven’t even thought about going back.”

I’m sure her neighbors are jealous. I’m sure they wish they could get away like her and leave the icy roads and frozen pipes behind.