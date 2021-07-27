Critical race theory is not supposed to be divisive

There is nothing insidious or anti-American about acknowledging this fact. One can love America and simultaneously be critical of the ways that structural racism has perpetuated racial inequities such as in health care, a fact acknowledged in a recent article by the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.

Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, who coined the term “critical race theory,” has suggested that a lot of what is being called critical race theory in the media are ideas that no proponent would agree with.

For example, a critical race theory bill introduced in West Virginia forbids teachers from teaching “divisive concepts” such as teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” and “an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.”

However, there is nothing in critical race theory that advocates these beliefs.

As a professor of psychology and Black Studies for over two decades, the acknowledgement of historic and current systemic racism has long been an important focus of my teaching. For those who believe that teaching critical race theory or teaching about systemic racism is “hostile, divisive, race-obsessed, and anti-American,” I would beg to differ.