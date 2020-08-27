COVID-19 pandemic: Adding to the load of faculties and administrators

Though the full effects of COVID-19 on higher education currently are unknowable, they assuredly will be disruptive and possibly devastating. The effects promise to be felt well beyond this current academic year. Wise management and exceptional teamwork will be paramount in order to navigate these uncharted waters successfully.
As academic administrators seek to draw on past experiences, few will find any real help in making critical decision. Too, faculty members quickly will come to understand that it’s not just an administrative or political problem.
It’s much more fundamental and serious.
Faculty adaptations
Heralded often in general as being “the university,” the faculties will be called upon to play a vital role. They will, in effect, be absorbing the brunt of these portentous times and make the greatest sacrifices.
Due mostly on the need for social distancing, the delivery of instruction has become vastly different. Being thrust into a new paradigm will require the faculties to teach more sections than previously and mostly online. They will need to reorganize laboratory classes and “team activities” in capstone design classes. In order to “meet with students outside the classroom,” he or she must have an extended period of office hours held electronically. Yet, all the while, they will be trying to maintain some semblance of their research and other commitments.
Faculty metrics
Presently, the two most commonly used methods of measuring and expressing faculty teaching loads and metrics are weekly classroom contact hours and student-to-faculty ratio. Unfortunately, neither measure is well understood nor highly regarded by regents, legislators or the general public. In many departments, teaching loads have been negotiated and are fairly stabilized yet subject to semester adjustments. This approach assuredly will undergo change due to COVID-19 implications.
According to a report by the Office of the State Auditor in the mid-90s relative to teaching loads of the four research universities in Texas, “An average of two courses per semester is consistent with that of public universities.” That’s two sections (classes) taught three times per week. Some faculty teach more than two, some fewer. Given the need to comply with social distancing, class sizes must be reduced, requiring faculty to teach more classes to maintain the same level of weighted credit hours.
The norm for smaller, regional campuses — generally four courses per semester — also could be doubled to eight courses, greatly increasing class time. This, too, would result in major adjustment as many faculties already have taken on time-consuming, online courses; adding hours per week. In both cases, the use of “equivalent” teaching credits, credit in lieu of actual classroom time, surely will come under scrutiny as well.
Institutional funding
Investment in the faculties represents the most valuable asset and largest expenditure of an academic institution. Though not commonly understood, classroom teaching is the primary — practically sole — generator of funding for academic programs of the 38 senior public institutions of higher education in Texas. Known as formula funding, this source generates not only funds for faculty salaries, but the administration, admissions office, student services (including the university police), student financial aid, student counseling, and other support units.
Credit hours, weighted by discipline and level (undergrad, master’s and doctoral), for Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 will serve as the “base period” for funding the two following academic years. Significant enrollment changes, coupled with the need for social distancing, will bring a greater need to focus on the efficient accommodation of classroom teaching.
The Outlook
In Texas, COVID-19 already is having a negative impact on main-source state revenues. Sales tax, the primary source — 54% of the state’s revenue — is key. State General Revenue, plus student tuition and fees are the major funding sources for higher education. Faced with the combination of reduced state revenue, enrollment declines, and family finance pressures, university budgets stand to be challenged.
In recent decades, mainly due to decreases in state funding, increases in college tuition and fees have exceeded almost all other human services, including health care and manufacturing. Other contributing factors, such as expanded student services, facility construction, and escalating administrative costs will come under scrutiny.
The successful navigation of this turbulent sea of uncertainty will depend on administrators and faculty working together; focusing on the safety of the students and faculties while ensuring the quality of instruction.
Higher education surely will be tested.
Why is this a perfect storm for academia? In order to respond to COVID-19 issues, faculty have had to develop alternate teaching approaches.
They are likely to be required to teach more classes, and they likely will see decreased research funding. All the while the university likely will have to deal with reduced state resources and a formula base rendered virtually useless by COVID-19 for funding the FY 2022 and 2023 biennium.
Glenn Dowling is president of Academic Decision Metrics LLC. His email is glenndowling27@gmail.com
