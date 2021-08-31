Court strikes down Abbott's no-mask mandate

No, Governor, you can’t do that.
Or at least, school officials can ignore your attempt to tell them that they can’t require students to wear anti-viral masks in schools.
District Judge Catherine A. Mauzy, of Travis County’s 419th state district court, ruled Friday that Gov. Greg Abbott had exceeded his constitutional authority with his July 29 executive order banning school officials requiring all students wear masks.
Mauzy’s ruling also applied to 19 school districts, with about 1 million students — including Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, El Paso, Dallas, plus Austin Community College — who were among the plaintiffs suing Abbott.
As expected, Mauzy’s ruling was immediately appealed by Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton. That automatically blocked enforcement of her temporary injunction against Abbott’s order.
However, the Austin-based 3rd Court of Civil Appeals could be asked to reinstate Mauzy’s injunction while Paxton pursues his legal challenge.
Mauzy found that the school officials and parents who challenged Abbott’s order made “a sufficient showing” that he was not authorized to declare “by executive fiat” that schools cannot require that all students wear masks.
Mauzy pointed out that without court intervention, Abbott’s ban left school officials helpless to attempt to mandate mask-wearing to help control the spread of COVID-19
That spread, she added, “threatens to overwhelm public schools, and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.”
Mauzy, in a separate ruling, also granted an injunction that Harris County has sought, to allow Houston-area school districts to continue to enforce mask-wearing mandates, said Christian Menefee, the Harris County attorney.
Menefee also said that “Gov. Abbott is misusing the Texas Disaster Act to make this pandemic worse.” He called the ruling an important step in reining in the governor.
However, in a third challenge, Judge Mauzy declined to issue a statewide injunction to allow mask mandates for all Texas school districts.
The judge gave no reason in her one-page ruling for her denial of that request, sought by the Southern Center for Child Advocacy.
Abbott has said that Texans are smart and well-versed in taking care of themselves during a long pandemic, and should be depended on to take care of themselves on health matters, rather than be dictated to by the government.
Maybe so. Maybe that’s why school officials all over the state are in various degrees basically thumbing their nose at the governor.
They are, in one form or another, possibly taking his advice more to heart on deciding what behavior is best for themselves and kids they oversee — particularly given the rapid spread of the Delta virus variant — than to obey his orders filtered through his own pollical calculations.
Along that line, here’s part of an interesting political analysis we ran across, by this well-traveled and outspoken national political commentator, now with CNN, whose words make up the rest of this column.
Chris Cillizza speaks on Greg Abbott
“Deaths in Texas from COVID-19 are up 138% compared to two weeks ago, according to The New York Times. And yet, on the same day that 164 Texans died from COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning any government mandates for the vaccine. . . . .
“All of which brings me to this simple point: Doesn’t Abbott have anything better to do?
“I mean, he is the governor of one of the largest states in the country. A state that is identified as a hotspot for COVID-19 cases at the moment — and where some counties, particularly in its southern and eastern counties, are averaging more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, according to The New York Times.
“Rather than putting in place mitigation measures to slow the spread, Abbott is too busy virtue-signaling to the national Trumpist base.
“Last month, Abbott issued an executive order barring schools from mandating that students wear masks despite the fact that the Delta variant is spreading through youth populations, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
“And when local school jurisdictions in San Antonio bucked that mandate and required masks, Abbott’s administration took them to court. Last week, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Abbott, blocking any attempt to mandate mask wearing in schools in the state.
“You should think of Abbott’s actions on masks and vaccines in the same vein — they are both aimed at the same goal: Endearing himself to potential voters and donors in the 2024 presidential race.
“Abbott, who is up for another term next November and already has amassed a huge campaign war chest ($55 million!) for that race, has one eye on the next Republican presidential primary.”
