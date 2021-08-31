Court strikes down Abbott's no-mask mandate

That spread, she added, “threatens to overwhelm public schools, and could result in more extreme measures such as the school closures that have already begun in several Texas school districts.”

Mauzy, in a separate ruling, also granted an injunction that Harris County has sought, to allow Houston-area school districts to continue to enforce mask-wearing mandates, said Christian Menefee, the Harris County attorney.

Menefee also said that “Gov. Abbott is misusing the Texas Disaster Act to make this pandemic worse.” He called the ruling an important step in reining in the governor.

However, in a third challenge, Judge Mauzy declined to issue a statewide injunction to allow mask mandates for all Texas school districts.

The judge gave no reason in her one-page ruling for her denial of that request, sought by the Southern Center for Child Advocacy.

Abbott has said that Texans are smart and well-versed in taking care of themselves during a long pandemic, and should be depended on to take care of themselves on health matters, rather than be dictated to by the government.

Maybe so. Maybe that’s why school officials all over the state are in various degrees basically thumbing their nose at the governor.