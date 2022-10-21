Correcting the record, looking at SMD 5

There was an error in place listings for Bryan City Council in Friday's paper.

In reality, Jared Salvato and Doris Machinski are vying for Bryan's Single Member District 3 position. Only voters in that district may cast a ballot in this race. This race is for the remaining year of the term of Councilman Bobby Gutierrez, who is running for mayor.

In the Place 6 At-Large race, Kevin C. Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva face each other. Since the position is at-large, every voter in the city may cast a ballot in this race.

Today, The Eagle runs the questions and answers with the three candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5.

The answers are presented as submitted, with no editing or corrections. If a candidate's answer exceeds the maximum word count, the answer is cut off at the permitted number of words.

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday at five locations:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) — 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan.

Arena Hall — 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan.

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan St., Bryan.

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility — 1603 Graham Road, College Station.

College Station City Hall — 1101 Texas Ave., Bush 4141 Community Room.

Hours for early voting are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, and 7a.m.to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Voters must present one of seven forms of identification:

• Texas driver’s license

• Texas election ID certificate

• Texas personal ID card

• Texas handgun license

• U.S. military ID with photo

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

• U.S. passport

Here are the questions and answers from the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5, in ballot order: