Controlling drug prices misleading

One of the things most people who write about politics won’t tell you is that how a new program gets paid for is considerably less important than how much is spent. Yet, in a nutshell, that’s what’s keeping President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” program from being enacted.

This is not difficult to understand or explain. The budget process is up to its eyeballs in rules which must always appear to be followed. Whether they are, given the number of fig leaves available to obscure what’s going on is of little consequence.

One “pay for” the White House keeps coming back to (because all new spending in the Biden Administration will be “paid for” with higher taxes and fees and such) is government price controls on pharmaceuticals, especially those relied on by the elderly. People forget that George W. Bush largely solved the problem of seniors and expensive drugs by expanding Medicare through a new entitlement.

Some nevertheless kept agitating for prices to come down further, which helped produce Obamacare, another supposed solution to the problem. It wasn’t, but the big government socialists whose real objective is a British-style National Health Service are using its failures as an excuse to rid the system of the safeguards keeping drug prices at a level reasonable for consumers, providers, and manufacturers.