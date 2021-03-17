Congress should support Biden's massive infrastructure plan

It’s not yet clear how much of this actually will make it into an infrastructure bill. The first big question is whether Biden will use the reconciliation process in the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. That would allow infrastructure to get around the filibuster, eliminating the need to find 10 Republican senators who support it. Given that not even one Republican senator voted in favor of Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill, despite the fact that it was popular with Republican voters, suggests that reconciliation is probably the way to go (unless the Democrats can convince their party’s centrists to pass filibuster reform).

Using reconciliation would limit the bill to fiscal measures, meaning that a lot of the regulatory efforts Biden wants — for example, mandating higher fuel-economy standards — might have to be stripped out and addressed in separate legislation.

But the spending items would be the really crucial part. Speeding the transition to green energy is the country’s most important economic task because it combines the existential imperative of fighting climate change with the economic promise of cheaper energy. The amazing decline in the cost of solar and batteries promises to spark a productivity revolution in many other sectors of the economy — including manufacturing — but it will require big investments in order to realize that potential.