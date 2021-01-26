Confucius Institutes: Universities must guard against Chinese Communist influence

In addition, there is nothing legally stopping universities that have removed Confucius Institutes from establishing new ones, necessitating that even the Texas A&M system remain vigilant.

Purging these propaganda factories from our public schools will be difficult, but when it comes to universities, the path forward is clear.

Fighting back

Texas Southern University and the University of Texas at Dallas are trying to sit idly on the fence, accepting Chinese government funds while attempting to participate in free academic discourse. However, the “freedom” to discuss only Chinese history, issues and policies that the People’s Republic of China approves of is not true academic freedom.

Any Texas university that establishes a new Confucius Institute on campus (or allows an existing chapter to continue its campus activities) should not be eligible to receive funds from the Department of Education and/or non-formula support grants from the state.

If universities want to aid and abet China’s propaganda efforts, taxpayers should not be responsible for any of it.

We have tolerated this brazen attempt to impede the security and future of America, Texas, and Bryan-College Station for far too long.