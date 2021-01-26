Confucius Institutes: Universities must guard against Chinese Communist influence

Foreign propaganda demonizing the United States and our collective commitment to maximizing human liberty is nothing new. During the Cold War, antiAmerican cartoons commonly were published in the Soviet Union, disguising tyranny as order and freedom as oppression.
America is, once again, locked in a cold war, and its longterm survival could be in jeopardy. This war will not be fought with guns or missiles, but with information and education. The war began in 2004, when the People’s Republic of China established its first Confucius Institute in the United States, located at the University of Maryland.
A cobweb of lies
Tom Lindsay said Confucius Institutes are Chinese state-sponsored propaganda centers masquerading as language and cultural exchange facilities. They are funded in part by the Chinese government, funding which is matched by the participating foreign university (this can be done by providing classroom space). Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has remarked (alongside the formal designation of Confucius Institutes as foreign missions) that these operations are large-scale and seek to manipulate free university discourse into a heavily censored, Chinese Communist Party-friendly shell of its former self.
Was the Tiananmen Square massacre one of the most horrifying anti-democratic events of the 20th century? Not if you ask a Confucius Institute, which, under guidance from the Chinese Communist Party, conveniently excludes the event from its curriculum. The Cultural Revolution and Great Leap Forward receive similar treatment.
The Chinese government treats American norms, ideals and educational structures the same way that it treats the peaceful pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong — without “hesitation or mercy.” Through the placement of upper-level Communist Party officials into leadership roles at the Confucius Institute headquarters in Beijing, the communist party is able to control staffing and propaganda efforts at satellite institutes.
Some examples of deliberate propaganda include the notions that Tibet and Taiwan are considered “indisputably [to] belong to Mainland China.” A University of Kentucky student was chastised for spouting “misinformation promoted in the U.S. media” regarding air pollution in Chinese cities. This misrepresentation and glorification of Chinese history and culture often comes at the expense of the United States, which is critiqued and derided.
While a critical, educated mind usually can discern between truth and propaganda, Confucius Institutes have a counter — they market many of their programs towards young children. Many programs offer cultural and language exchange activities to young students, and while this has the potential to be an engaging way to expose American students to new cultures, without proper supervision, this, too, can become an avenue for propaganda. These supervision problems provoked the suspension of the University of Missouri’s Confucius Institute.
The war arrives in Texas
Texas, though we represent the best of what American ideals can accomplish, has not been spared from China’s destabilization efforts.
Until as recently as 2018, Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M both had officially sponsored Confucius Institutes on campus. It is imperative that both colleges, as well as other Texas schools and the Legislature, prevent a resurgence of interest in them.
In August, Zhengdong Cheng, a professor at Texas A&M University — and a NASA researcher — was arrested in response to allegations that “Cheng and TAMU received funds based on Cheng knowingly providing false information to TAMU and consequently to NASA … [which, among other things], allegedly allowed Cheng to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities.”
Moreover, Cheng apparently held a position in a state-sponsored talents program, which both A&M and NASA were unaware of. Since Cheng’s arrest was for crimes committed over a period of years, this means that a Confucius Institute could have been spreading propaganda while a state proxy was feeding NASA or even military secrets back to the Chinese Communist Party.
While most of our state’s former Confucius Institutes have been shut down, three still remain, these being located at Texas Southern University, the University of Texas at Dallas and the Houston school district.
In addition, there is nothing legally stopping universities that have removed Confucius Institutes from establishing new ones, necessitating that even the Texas A&M system remain vigilant.
Purging these propaganda factories from our public schools will be difficult, but when it comes to universities, the path forward is clear.
Fighting back
Texas Southern University and the University of Texas at Dallas are trying to sit idly on the fence, accepting Chinese government funds while attempting to participate in free academic discourse. However, the “freedom” to discuss only Chinese history, issues and policies that the People’s Republic of China approves of is not true academic freedom.
Any Texas university that establishes a new Confucius Institute on campus (or allows an existing chapter to continue its campus activities) should not be eligible to receive funds from the Department of Education and/or non-formula support grants from the state.
If universities want to aid and abet China’s propaganda efforts, taxpayers should not be responsible for any of it.
We have tolerated this brazen attempt to impede the security and future of America, Texas, and Bryan-College Station for far too long.
The Chinese Communist Party is attempting to accomplish what the Soviet Union could not — dismantling our nation from the inside. Confucius Institutes are only one part of a complex and systematic web meant to shake the very foundation of the United States.
Texas has an opportunity this legislative session to respond.
In this state, we know how to fight back better than anyone. Our elected officials in Austin should demonstrate why.
Garion “Gary” Frankel is the chairman of the Texas A&M College Republicans. He also serves as the senior policy adviser to the Texas Federation of College Republicans, as well as a contributor to The Western Journal.