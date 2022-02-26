Commentary: Government 'fixes' for inflation could further increase prices

That suggests that federal lawmakers could boost productivity and pay by shifting to performance-based pay, which economic studies have shown lead to wage increases of 6 percent to 10 percent.

Minimum-wage jobs aren’t career aspirations, and they certainly aren’t enough to support a family. Fortunately, few workers remain in minimum-wage jobs for long, and only 0.07 percent of workers in the U.S. are single parents living in poverty while earning the minimum wage.

But minimum wage jobs have been important stepping stones for many Americans (myself included) to gain the experience necessary to move up the income ladder. Cutting off the bottom rungs of the ladder through minimum wage laws would be especially harmful for individuals with disabilities, limited English language abilities, criminal histories or limited education.

There are better ways to help workers achieve higher incomes, such as by expanding alternative forms of education, reducing unnecessary regulations so that businesses can invest more in workers; and opening doors to entrepreneurial opportunities for lower-income workers by reforming occupational licensing laws and allowing all types of workers the freedom to contract.

They certainly beat boosting the minimum wage, which does more harm than good.

Rachel Greszler is a research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements in the Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget at The Heritage Foundation.