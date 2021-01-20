Cleaning up after a white mob

Monday was the day we honor the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. It marks a time of reflection and taking stock, and figuring out, as King put it, “where do we go from here?”

This year, we have much to reflect upon. Our country is deeply divided, not able even to agree on fundamental facts or truths. Is COVID-19 real? Was the election stolen? These questions have simple answers, but a significant percentage of the country can’t even agree on them. In a recent Vox poll, 72% of Republicans still questioned the results of our free and fair election.

Some readers continue to tell me each week that simply talking about racism is the real problem we are facing and that even to discuss racism and inequality is divisive. After my column on the Capitol riot last week, some readers told me I was deluded and that the mob was not actually made of supporters of the 45th president but antifa in disguise, which was not true. (Never mind that the rioters did not attempt to hide their identities and some even livestreamed their own actions and were easily identified as longtime supporters of the outgoing president.)