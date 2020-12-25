Christmas tree perhaps bends to history

Our Christmas tree has a knee. “A crooked tree for a crooked year” was my sales pitch when we spotted the bent ponderosa pine on the snowy downslope of Pike National Forest. First just my 6-year-old agreed, and then my wife, and finally my 9-year-old came on board. After we cut it, we found layers we certainly didn’t anticipate.

I’d taken the day off work so we could all drive half an hour northwest from our little town at the base of Pikes Peak up into the national forest to secure our tree. It’s a neat annual program run by the Forest Service that’s a fundraiser, family activity and fire reduction initiative all wrapped in one.

It seems like every year the day after Thanksgiving my wife and I have the same talk about the tree. Is this the year we break down and buy a fake one? (They’re expensive, but they last so long.) Should we pick one up at the local nursery? (We got a nursery tree last year that cost, gulp, more than $100, but it was postcard perfect. Last year Americans bought 26.2 million Christmas trees at a median price of nearly $77, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.)

But now we’re going for the national forest program. Sure, it takes more time and the tree’s a little less than a looker, but it costs $20, helps protect our community from fire, and we (mostly) have fun doing it.