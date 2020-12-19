Christmas Day Eagle will be online only: The gift of a day off for our carriers

Many of us have been counting down the days to Christmas and to the end of 2020. For most of us, this year has been a roller coaster, both personally and professionally. However, we can find some comfort in our holiday traditions and in the optimism that the COVID vaccines will lead to a far better 2021.
Here at The Eagle, we will be starting a new holiday tradition that many newspapers have been practicing for a while. We are instituting a no-print schedule for the five major holidays. This new schedule will allow our newspaper carriers and production staff to enjoy the day off with their families.
The five no-print holidays will be Christmas, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Therefore, this coming Friday, Dec. 25, you will NOT receive a printed Eagle on your doorstep.
However, we’re still going to have a newspaper.
The Eagle will have an online electronic edition on Christmas Day. While the electronic edition will contain the normal Friday comics and puzzles, those also will be printed in the Saturday edition delivered to your home.
We’re committed to getting you the news, comics, puzzles, advertising and all the information you would normally get during those holidays; we’re simply changing up the delivery schedule.
For the five holidays, we will have a newspaper online, presented in the popular e-edition format. In other words, it will be a PDF that looks like our regular printed edition. Readers can look through the pages on their computers, tablets or even smartphones.
For the upcoming holidays, journalists at The Eagle still will be working on Christmas Eve and Christmas, putting together news for our website, which updates regardless of weather and holiday. Normal delivery will resume the day after each holiday.
We hope you also take the time to drop a note or tip your carrier who will be working hard to bring The Eagle to your doorstep the other 360 days a year.
We truly are thankful for your continued support of The Eagle and its local journalism. We love this community and wish you all the happiest of holidays and great success as we look forward to a great new year.
Crystal Dupré is the publisher of The Eagle. Email her at crystal.dupre@theeagle.com.
