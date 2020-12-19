Christmas Day Eagle will be online only: The gift of a day off for our carriers

Many of us have been counting down the days to Christmas and to the end of 2020. For most of us, this year has been a roller coaster, both personally and professionally. However, we can find some comfort in our holiday traditions and in the optimism that the COVID vaccines will lead to a far better 2021.

Here at The Eagle, we will be starting a new holiday tradition that many newspapers have been practicing for a while. We are instituting a no-print schedule for the five major holidays. This new schedule will allow our newspaper carriers and production staff to enjoy the day off with their families.

The five no-print holidays will be Christmas, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Therefore, this coming Friday, Dec. 25, you will NOT receive a printed Eagle on your doorstep.

However, we’re still going to have a newspaper.

The Eagle will have an online electronic edition on Christmas Day. While the electronic edition will contain the normal Friday comics and puzzles, those also will be printed in the Saturday edition delivered to your home.

We’re committed to getting you the news, comics, puzzles, advertising and all the information you would normally get during those holidays; we’re simply changing up the delivery schedule.