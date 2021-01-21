Censorship, government or private, never works out well

When the tech companies started shutting down conservative social media accounts, starting with Donald Trump’s, my friends on the left started ridiculing those of us who raised the red flag of censorship. But when a governmental role is taken up by non-governmental actors with the winking acquiescence and dog-whistle complicity of the official ruling body, you no longer easily can distinguish public acts from private ones.

Remember what happened in East Germany? The communist overlords used their Stasi secret agents to spy on possible dissidents. In order to make their jobs easier, they enlisted the help of average East Germans, the neighbors down the road and — chillingly — in the same homes as the targets. If you’ve ever seen the Academy Award winning movie The Lives of Others, you know exactly what I’m referring to. Tina Rosenberg also mentioned this phenomenon in her book The Haunted Land, which described what happened when the Stasi books were made public after the fall of the Iron Curtain. In many cases, wives found out that they had been spied on by their own husbands, children by their parents, and vice versa.

The horror was that ordinary human beings, private citizens, had been enlisted in the effort to silence the uncomfortable non conformists.