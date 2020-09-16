Celebrating our Constitution and the government it created

By MARTHA LEONORA OWRE

Special to The Eagle

The checks and balances in the United States Constitution are reflected in the interaction between the executive branch that carries out our laws, the legislative branch that creates laws and the judicial branch that interprets laws. No branch is to become more powerful than the other branches and all branches are designed to check each other to protect the rights of the individual.

Americans long have been sensitive to the issue of protecting the rights of individuals. They believed America had suffered from an abuse of power by the king of England and the English Parliament and were determined that abuse of power never again would become an issue.

Influenced by the philosophy of John Locke, Americans affirmed the idea that all human beings had inalienable rights, that a government’s power was derived from the consent of the governed, and if this power was abused, the people could change or abolish the government.