Catholics serve U.S. well

Catholicism is a threat to American democracy! That’s a claim spread by Lyman Beecher and many Americans back in 1835.

In fact, Beecher warned his fellow citizens that the Pope and his Jesuit army were plotting to establish a new Vatican in Cincinnati!

Beecher was no crackpot. In fact, he was one of the most respected church leaders of his day and his charges unsettled the country. Be concerned, the American people were told, about those foreigners infesting their cities.

Fast forward to 2021. If Beecher were alive today he would find Catholics serving as president of the United States, speaker of the House of Representatives, and chief justice of the United States. No doubt, he would have feared for the fate of the country.

But wait; it’s even worse than Beecher might have feared. A third of Joe Biden’s cabinet, two thirds of the Supreme Court, close to a third of the House, and a quarter of the Senate are also Catholic.

For Beecher and the many Americans living in the years before the Civil War, such a scenario would be a nightmare!