Case may let states deal with the future of abortion rights

When Roe was decided by an overwhelming majority of old white men (and a Black one) in robes, they needed to look as if they were doing something legitimate from a procedural perspective. They clearly understood that their decision to legalize abortion was going to be controversial, so they needed to give it some constitutional heft. And so, they used condoms.

Not in the literal sense, of course. I have no comment about those old men in robes and their private lives. I’m talking about the precedent they used to support this fanciful idea that terminating a pregnancy is part of a woman’s “privacy.” They relied on Griswold v. Connecticut, a case that had been decided a few years before which held that the choice to use birth control was part of the right to privacy, and no state could interfere.

In other words, the court held that the choice “not to get pregnant” was protected by the Constitution. I’d even agree.