Carl P. Leubsdorf: A different Europe faces this Russian aggression

But though Ukraine’s leaders have shown some interest in joining the Western alliance, and former President George W. Bush once sought to make it happen, NATO members have made it clear that membership for Ukraine is not on their agenda for the near future.

For one thing, Ukraine’s admission to NATO would require the United States and its allies to come to its support militarily. That is something they are certainly trying to avoid.

But the underlying irony is that, in his zeal to keep the West from bringing Ukraine into NATO, something that was never going to happen, Putin has strengthened the Western alliance’s position in other countries on Russia’s periphery.

In recent weeks, the United States has moved thousands of troops, eight fighter jets and other warplanes into Poland, Slovakia, Romania and the Baltic countries, placing them far closer to Russia than they would have been before Putin launched the current crisis.

How dangerous to overall European peace the current conflict becomes beyond Ukraine’s borders will depend to a substantial degree on how far Putin goes in seeking to subdue that country.