Cannot let fear guide immigration policy

Emma Lazarus. Few Americans know her name, but her words echo across the current immigration crisis. “Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” Lazarus wrote in a poem that is now on the base of the Statue of Liberty. “The wretched refuse of your teaming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”
It’s no surprise that America is an international refuge. We’re a nation of immigrants and we embrace the ethos of the Lazarus poem. And yet, we aren’t completely comfortable with open admission to the world’s “wretched refuse.” The challenge has been to decide who to admit and from which nations.
To be blunt, we’ve been arguing about the specifics of immigration since the earliest days of the republic. At first, we wanted only Europeans who shared the cultural norms and religious beliefs of the Founding Fathers. They should be healthy, sober, skilled workers of means. Those immigrants who didn’t fit the model were subject to scrutiny, hostility, prejudice and even violence.
The hostility began with the Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 and continued throughout the 19th century with attacks on immigrants who clung to their native cultures, languages and religions. The waves of immigrants in the first two decades of the 20th century led to restrictive immigration quotas in 1924.
But we reconsidered our restrictive and racist policies in the 1960s. The result was a compassionate legislation toward families from Asia, Africa and Hispanic countries. That policy lasted until the new century when large numbers of undocumented immigrants became a cause for national concern.
What attracts these poor souls to enter the country illegally? Many are fleeing oppressive governments in their native countries, but for most it is employment. There’s always been plenty of hard work for immigrants in cities, on farms and in building America’s infrastructure.
Undocumented immigrants work hard, pay their taxes, abide our laws and stay hidden in the shadows. It’s exasperating, but we need to focus on how we can address the conflict between the need to control who is in this country and our need for additional workers. We gain so much by their presence.
Former President George W. Bush touches on this challenge recently in The Washington Post. After articulating his support for common-sense immigration restrictions, he closed with the following wisdom:
“We should never forget that the desire to live in the United States — a worldwide and as powerful an aspiration as ever — is an affirmation of our country and what we stand for. Over the years, our instincts have always tended toward fairness and generosity. The reward has been generations of grateful, hard-working, self-reliant, patriotic Americans who came here by choice.”
Let’s face it — we are conflicted. We are the children of immigrants and we struggle with what we mean by one national culture. We embrace the symbolic optimism of the Statue of Liberty, but we also remain concerned about undocumented refugees arriving on our southern border.
We cannot let fear or prejudice govern our attitudes. We must embrace the idealism of Emma Lazarus and the wisdom of George W. Bush. Remember our immigrant heritage and work toward practical immigration reform.
Timothy Walch is director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library in West Branch, Iowa, and a member of the Iowa Historical Records Advisory Board. He can be reached at Twalch47@gmail.com.