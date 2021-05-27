Cannot let fear guide immigration policy

What attracts these poor souls to enter the country illegally? Many are fleeing oppressive governments in their native countries, but for most it is employment. There’s always been plenty of hard work for immigrants in cities, on farms and in building America’s infrastructure.

Undocumented immigrants work hard, pay their taxes, abide our laws and stay hidden in the shadows. It’s exasperating, but we need to focus on how we can address the conflict between the need to control who is in this country and our need for additional workers. We gain so much by their presence.

Former President George W. Bush touches on this challenge recently in The Washington Post. After articulating his support for common-sense immigration restrictions, he closed with the following wisdom:

“We should never forget that the desire to live in the United States — a worldwide and as powerful an aspiration as ever — is an affirmation of our country and what we stand for. Over the years, our instincts have always tended toward fairness and generosity. The reward has been generations of grateful, hard-working, self-reliant, patriotic Americans who came here by choice.”