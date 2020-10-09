Candidates polite but nonresponsive

Nearing the climax of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate in Utah, moderator Susan Page finally arrived at the most important question for America: If President Donald J. Trump refused to accept the duly authenticated results of the election and failed to vacate the White House in a timely fashion, what would then be the role of one Michael Pence, the vice president of the United States and the man seated before her at his podium?

Republican or Democrat, every American over the age of 5, except maybe one, knew the only right answer in their heart. A good chunk of them probably screamed it right at the television: “To get him out of there.”

That was not Pence’s response. Instead, he paused for just a moment, maybe even deciding to take the plunge. But then he walked away from the diving board, instead waffling on about, “Well, Susan, first and foremost, I think we’re going to win this election.” And so on and so forth. Unbelievable.

Everything about Pence’s very dignified prior record in public service actually points to the likelihood that he would get Trump out of there in such nation-shattering circumstances. Even most partisan Democrats, even his debate opponent — Sen. Kamala Harris — do not see Pence, clearly a man who values dignity and honor, as someone willing to lead a country into a militarized civil war.