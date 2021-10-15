Candidates for College Station City Council

What does College Station need to do to ensure controlled growth? (150 words)

I welcome growth! I am in favor of adding density, or large collections of people, where density makes the most sense. Over the last decade, we have tried to shove more people into places where the infrastructure can’t support it. We need to move away from that. The proposed new comprehensive plan will help. Midtown is a great example of smart, planned, mixed-use development. We have more young professional apartment complexes than ever and more on the horizon. We are an attractive city to live in and we have graduates every year that will want to live here. We need a more diverse economy with good entry level jobs as a reason and means to make College Station their permanent home. All of that is growth, but what it comes down to is planning and sticking to our plans as much as possible. For more info on growth, visit wright4council.org.

How would you bridge the neighborhoods vs. business divide? (150 words)