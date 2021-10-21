 Skip to main content
Candidate brings education background
I am highly recommending Dr. Mengmeng Gu for College Station school board, Place 2.

Dr. Gu is a highly regarded educator, scientist and horticulture professor at Texas A&M University. She also has a vested interest in serving on the  school board with three of her four children enrolled in College Station schools.

Dr. Gu is very much a “go getter” and serves in leadership roles on national professional educational agricultural organizations and advisory councils.

Her expertise in garnering significant funding from federal, state and private sources for her teaching, research and outreach program at A&M could be an asset for the College Station school district better to procure funding.

Dr. Gu is a very effective communicator with the public, industry professionals, administrators and students.

She is personable, reasonable, fair, willing to listen to differing opinions — and find common ground. She is fiscally responsible and able to prioritize spending — as demonstrated by programs she runs at A&M. Her connections to educational programs at A&M also could be of benefit.

Dr. Gu brings a fresh perspective and is an advocate of critical thinking for students through science, math, technology, civics, history, people skills, leadership, language skills — tethered to empathy and service.

We need to be more effective in enhancing our students’ competitiveness on the world stage. Dr. Gu  also would bring an international perspective — from her current international collaborative programs — to having successfully navigated educational systems — both from abroad and at other institutions of higher education in the U.S.

I strongly recommend Dr. Mengmeng Gu for Place 2  on the College Station school board.

FRED T. DAVIES

College Station

