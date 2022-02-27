Canales dreamed of a better life for young men

“His talk fell on the right ears — a director of the Boy’s Club of America — and before long the first wheels were in motion to see what could be done to make Canales’ dream come true.

“Canales spent many long winter nights in the chilly (pole barn) the Brazos County Farmer’s Market, teaching the techniques of boxing to skinny bandy-legged little boys who had never seen a punching bag or a boxing glove in their life. His spirits never sagged.

“There were some nights where he had to baby-sit his own little boys with a cheerless gas heater as he carefully tutored two fledglings in the ring nearby.

“What made him do it? He loved boys. He likes to see boys defend themselves. He wanted to keep boys out of trouble. He cared nothing about the personal sacrifice it involved.”

When the Boys Club in Bryan was finally opened, Ronnie Hale, from New York, was hired at the first director. Hale was a fine director and moved on to become a successful banker.

As one of Canales’ lightweight Golden Glove trainees, I witnessed — and greatly admired — his patience and commitment; clearly driven by his selfless love for boys.