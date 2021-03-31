California could learn from Texas energy efforts

In 2018, California took arguably the most aggressive action to combat climate change of any state. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown launched the Global Action Climate Summit by proclaiming that California would attempt full carbon neutrality by 2045.
This was furthered by the passage of SB100 later that year. The bill set a target of 50% energy production via renewable resources by the end of 2026, and 60% by the end of 2030. Optimism surged when California topped its 2020 goals a year early and, to the surprise of incrementalists everywhere, the more aggressive targets suddenly appeared to be within their grasp.
But everything only has gone downhill since then.
By the end of 2019, Californians endured the seventh highest retail prices for energy in the country. Even worse, costs are becoming so high that researchers are worried that Californians might abandon renewable energy altogether.
If exorbitant costs are the price of sustainable energy, Americans aren’t going to be willing to pay it. Meeting a government benchmark means nothing when millions of people suffer in the process. There is a demand for clean energy, that’s clear. But powering homes always will come first.
California’s carbon neutrality and renewable energy goals were overly ambitious, that’s clear. But there still is a way in which the state can pursue a greener future while maintaining the quality of life its residents expect in the meantime.
In terms of developmental pace, California could learn a little bit from Texas.
The American Wind Energy Association reported that with a combination of smart policy, appropriately targeted investment, and widespread manufacturing infrastructure, Texas now “ranks first in the country for ... wind capacity, while supporting over 25,000 wind-related jobs.”
Moreover, Texas is quietly becoming a national leader in solar power as well. Plans for new solar panels are currently in development that could one day power hundreds of thousands of Texas homes.
But most importantly, Texas’ development is spurred by private industry rather than overly bureaucratic government initiatives. The result? Texans pay the seventh lowest retail prices for energy in the country — an impressive achievement when the state’s size and variation is taken into account. By allowing market forces to drive the industry, Texas managed to outperform California in terms of sustainable development.
But what happens in a crisis?
With all of California’s central planning and high costs, its grid should be able to weather the heat waves and cloudy days that are common during the summer. That didn’t happen in August 2020. California had to institute its first supply-related blackouts in 20 years.
The fact that California had to institute rolling blackouts is particularly egregious considering that, as Debra Kahn and Colby Bermel wrote in Politico, “some energy experts noted that demand wasn’t particularly higher than normal, as is typical for weekends, and [the California Independent System Operator] had predicted it would have adequate reserves on hand for the 80 percent of California’s grid that it manages.”
In essence, high costs could not protect California from its own government.
Texas’ blackouts need little introduction. With some projections estimating more than $200 billion dollars worth of damage, Winter Storm Uri was likely the costliest disaster in the state’s history.
While many big government advocates rushed to label Texas’ energy deregulation as the culprit for the grid’s failure, there is no compelling evidence to support this argument.
The real failure was in human leadership, which no amount of government regulation can correct. As tempting as it may be, pinning the blame for a crisis on one scapegoat typically is not a helpful response, whether that scapegoat be green energy or fossil fuels.
The latter is of particular concern. Rapidly shifting away from petroleum and natural gas would be foolish. Electric cars are not ready to become the main vehicle for automobile purchases, and natural gas has been the catalyst for the United States’ overall reduction in carbon dioxide emissions over the past several years.
As opposed to environmental benefit, California’s actions may bring only a cascade of misery — misery that may cause further blackouts and will only drive even more Californians to leave the state.
In contrast, Texas need only consider the worst-case scenario when making preparations — something that won’t be particularly difficult after the events of last month.
Just because states have ideological differences doesn’t mean they can’t learn from similar mistakes. Both high energy prices and a “lack of imagination” can be fixed by allowing the market to work its magic.
Garion Frankel is a student at Texas A&M University. He serves as the chairman of the Texas A&M College Republicans, policy director for the Texas Federation of College Republicans, a commentary contributor for The Western Journal and a member of the American Conservation Coalition.