California could learn from Texas energy efforts

In terms of developmental pace, California could learn a little bit from Texas.

The American Wind Energy Association reported that with a combination of smart policy, appropriately targeted investment, and widespread manufacturing infrastructure, Texas now “ranks first in the country for ... wind capacity, while supporting over 25,000 wind-related jobs.”

Moreover, Texas is quietly becoming a national leader in solar power as well. Plans for new solar panels are currently in development that could one day power hundreds of thousands of Texas homes.

But most importantly, Texas’ development is spurred by private industry rather than overly bureaucratic government initiatives. The result? Texans pay the seventh lowest retail prices for energy in the country — an impressive achievement when the state’s size and variation is taken into account. By allowing market forces to drive the industry, Texas managed to outperform California in terms of sustainable development.

But what happens in a crisis?

With all of California’s central planning and high costs, its grid should be able to weather the heat waves and cloudy days that are common during the summer. That didn’t happen in August 2020. California had to institute its first supply-related blackouts in 20 years.