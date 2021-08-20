Bush's decision led to Afghanistan's fall

If you want to ascribe blame for the “failure” in Afghanistan, you’ll find it in the decision to invade Iraq.

President Joe Biden did not fail there, he did his best to work through an impossible situation made worse by former President George W. Bush’s terrible choice to shift the war to a country that played no part in the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

As has been shown over and over, most recently in Robert Draper’s “To Start a War,” it was Bush himself who decided Saddam Hussein was a “bad guy” who needed to go. One by one, senior officials fell in line with the president’s gut instinct and set about obstructing and poisoning the intelligence and planning processes designed to help the White House make strategic decisions based on fact.

Many of those officials had serious doubts about the wisdom of Bush’s call. Most notably was Secretary of State Colin Powell, who cinched the decision with his deft, but nearly totally incorrect, presentation in defense of war to the U.N. Security Council. Once the famous general-turned-diplomat said it was OK, there was no turning back. Our allies piled on the bandwagon, and we were off to topple Baghdad and make way for a democratic Iraq.