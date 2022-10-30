Bryan facing two charter amendments

Bryan continues to clarify its city charter, with two proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Proposition A would clarify the authority of the mayor during a riot or disaster by removing the current limitation barring the mayor from closing an “establishment that sells alcoholic beverages.”

Instead, the change under Proposition A would allow the mayor to close “any place of public gathering.

God forbid that any Bryan mayor faces such a situation, but if he or she does, then the mayor should have the authority needed to protect public safety.

Proposition B deals with people collecting signatures and those signing petitions to conform with state law.

The change would require people collecting signatures on a petition involving city governance to be a registered voter of Bryan. And, people signing can give their date of birth as an alternative to a voter registration number that most of us don’t know.

This seems to be a straight-forward clarification for petition issues that have arisen several times in recent years.

The Eagle recommends that both Bryan city propositions be approved.