Bringing attention to our second highest office

In fact, it’s not even clear that the founders of the republic intended that the vice president would succeed to the presidency upon the death of an incumbent. The Constitution states that executive authority would “devolve” to the vice president due to the death, removal, or inability of the president to perform the duties of the office. But the language is ambiguous, and many Founders believed that the vice president was to serve only as an acting president until the election of a new president.

It was the largely forgotten John Tyler who established a tradition of presidential succession. He impulsively took the oath of office on the death of William Henry Harrison after one month in office and the rest is history. That tradition finally was codified in 1967 through the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

And the power of the vice presidency has increased in every administration since then. Of special note were the changes that came in 1976 with the election of Walter Mondale. He quickly became a key adviser to Jimmy Carter.

Mondale’s successors further expanded the duties of the vice president by accepting such tough assignments as the space program and government inefficiency.