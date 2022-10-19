Brent Hairston, Bryan mayor

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

Overall, I believe that city staff and council do a good job of sharing funds equitably between the districts. However, Districts 1 and 2 are older districts and need more attention as their infrastructure is significantly older. I believe it would be reasonable to dedicate a higher percentage to those districts. When we improve the roads and infrastructure in these older areas, it gives the residents a greater sense of pride in their neighborhood. They are then more likely to invest in and improve their own properties. This is good for the whole city.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

While I believe reasonable respect is shown overall by councilmembers, I believe a more important issue is a recent change made to the ‘Hear Citizens Speak’ portion of council meetings. A change was made during the pandemic, that restricts citizens to only addressing council on agenda items. Before, citizens could address council on any issue they wished to address. This basically means that council and staff can control what items citizens can and cannot address to council. I believe that we should not only allow citizens to address council on issues they deem important, whether on the agenda or not, but encourage them to do so on their terms. This is one of the first changes I would make as mayor.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

I believe a city should invest in improving infrastructure which will then spur private investment in our city. We need to continue to work on the mid-town corridor, finishing out the park and re-building South College from Villa Maria to Downtown. I believe this is a prime example of how city investment will encourage private entities to invest in the areas around the park. Texas Avenue improvements are about to begin which I believe are important. We also need to begin to focus on Hwy 21 East. This is probably one of our more neglected gateways to our city, and it needs significant improvement. In Districts 1 and 2, I would like to see Sims Avenue re-built. This is a major road in north Bryan that is in horrible shape and needs to be improved.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I’m a 1990 graduate of Texas A&M University. I am most proud of the positive impact my wife and I have made in Downtown Bryan. Since 1992, we’ve owned two businesses, renovated three buildings, and built a fourth. The fourth building is the largest new building completed in Downtown Bryan in 50 years. We have created jobs, made payroll, and played a significant role in making Downtown Bryan what it is today. After years serving on multiple city boards I was elected to city council in 2018. It has been my honor to serve the City of Bryan.