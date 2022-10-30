Brazos County seeks transportation funds

It isn’t often that Brazos County voters get to cast a ballot for something other than candidates for various county offices.

Oh, there will be plenty of races to decide, but county voters also are being asked to approve a $100 million bond for transportation projects throughout the county.

Also, Brazos voters are being asked whether to approve a $10 increase in vehicle registration fees, with the money generated earmarked for transportation projects identified by the Brazos County regional mobility authority.

We understand budgets are tight, but both the bond issue and the vehicle registration fee increase will provide funding for critical transportation projects, and both should pass.

If approved, the $100 million in county money would be leveraged with funds from the federal government, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization to pay for $740 million in roadway projects.

The proposed projects include:

Widen Inner Loop East from Texas 6 to William D. Fitch

Interchange improvements at Texas 21 at Texas 47

Widen F.M. 1688 — Leonard Road — from Texas 47 to F.M. 2818 to a five-lane roadway

Widen F.M. 2818 — Harvey Mitchell Parkway — from F.M. 60 — Raymond Stotzer Parkway/University Drive — to Texas 6 North from a four-lane, undivided roadway to a six-lane, divided roadway

Install a multimodal single point interchange at George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road

Install intersection improvements on Texas 40 from Arrington Road to Texas 6

Widen F.M. 30 — Harvey Road — to five lanes from Associates Drive (behind Sam’s Club) to F.M. 158 — Boonville Road

Widen, relocate or reconstruct other county roads

Brazos County is among the fastest growing counties in Texas. From 2010 to 2020, the county grew 18.9 %. compared with 16.3% for Texas as a whole and 6.5% for the entire country.

It is imperative that the county and the two cities keep up with that growth, otherwise we will fall further and further behind keeping up with transportation needs.

The Eagle recommends passage of both the county’s $100 million bond package and the $10 increase in vehicle registration fees.