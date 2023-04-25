Those who live outside of Harris County or who are not involved in education probably have little or no knowledge of the imminent takeover of Houston ISD. The move was announced on March 15 in a letter by the Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. The decision should cause great concern in other independent school districts and communities around the state. HISD has made notable academic improvement over the past two years under the leadership of its new superintendent, Millard House II. Despite these gains made by House and his staff, the Texas Education Agency is moving forward with designating a new superintendent and a new board of directors for Houston ISD.

Historically, when the TEA takes over a school district, it means it was failing academically or financially. In 2019, the TEA used the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores to determine that the leadership of Houston ISD was failing the roughly 750 students of Phillis Wheatly High School and attempted a takeover of Texas’ largest school district based on the failing results of this one school. This was not the first attempt by TEA to improve the academic outcomes of a Houston ISD school. In 2016, the TEA appointed a conservator to oversee another HISD school, Kashmere High School. We should use the academic data from the two schools to measure who is serving the students more effectively, HISD at Wheatly High or TEA at Kashmere High.

When you review the current academic STAAR data, Wheatly outperforms Kashmere in almost every indicator (see table). In fact, Kashmere High School failed academically under the TEA-appointed conservatorship and scored ten points lower in the A-F accountability measure with an overall score of 68, which is down significantly from 75 in 2019. Wheatly increased its rating from 2019 by a massive 19 points and earned a C accountability rating; the school was awarded an achievement for being in the top 25% for closing achievement gaps. It is clear the state’s conservatorship of Kashmere High School is failing the students and community and not the Houston ISD leadership as you would be led to believe.

Local control of schools is paramount to the structure of the educational system in Texas. It is the local communities who elect their board of trustees to oversee their district’s schools, not appointed bureaucrats in Austin. If the TEA can go into Houston and takeover their school district, despite the impressive gains in academics by the staff and students at the historically underperforming Wheatley High, what is stopping them from making the same move in other districts across the state? It is time for teachers and supporters of public schools in Texas to unite and vote with one voice, so independent school districts are heard and respected in Austin. Together we will preserve the local control of Texas school districts.