Both sides must find a way to work together

In the real world the election is over and Donald Trump lost. Just more than half of Americans are smiling, the rest either frowning or snarling.
Frowners, for the most part, have accepted defeat and moved on. In Snarlerworld, their guy won but a sinister conspiracy somehow stole his victory. Smilers’ jubilation is tempered by the same troubling question Frowners are asking: how could so many folks vote for the other side?
It’s clear that America remains more divided, often viciously so, than almost any time in history. What we all should be asking today is, are our differences irreconcilable, the rift separating us so wide and deep that our very union is threatened? Is the only solution a divorce far more complex and destructive than that attempted in 1860?
Will history record that the American decline and fall was precipitated by our nation’s political balkanization into a hodgepodge of little red units and blue units squabbling among themselves, each too weak to avoid conquest by hostile forces from afar?
A patriot would hope not, but what would it take to heal our wounds and bring us together as a nation with a diversity of views and opinions — but Americans all, tolerant of those with whom we disagree?
Arguably, five critical conditions must be met to prevent partisan rancor from pushing America to the breaking point.
First and perhaps most obviously, the two sides both must have the desire to reconcile. Each must realize that a continuing state of verbal warfare is not in their own interest, does not advance their cause and damages the fabric of democracy. Most of the population at large already recognize this. Too many party leaders, though, as yet do not.
What might bring the factions together and persuade them to subordinate their partisan agenda to a larger, more compelling common cause? For an example we might look to the Dayton Peace Accords, the 25th anniversary of which recently was celebrated. The Accords basically ended the long war among ethnic groups formerly subsumed within Yugoslavia. What finally brought the Serbs, Croats and Bosnians together is simple: they got tired of killing each other. One would hope almost 300,000 Americans dead of the COVID-19 pandemic might suffice to bring Republican and Democratic leadership together. Thus far it has not.
Second, there must be sufficient common ground to provide a basis for ongoing cooperation, coupled with recognition that “compromise” is not a dirty word and that jockeying for position over who gets credit for progress or blame for mistakes is both unproductive and childish in the public eye. Especially today America has a burgeoning list of urgent needs acknowledged by both parties which can be met only by working together.
Third, both sides must realize that extremes — be they left or right — are at best obstacles to what’s realistically achievable and at worst turn otherwise sympathetic people against your cause. Calls to defund the police no doubt cost Democrats votes among Independents just as senseless chants of “Lock her up” did for Republicans. Moreover, Newton’s Third Law of Motion — for every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction — seems to apply to the political realm as well. Extremism on the right begets extremism on the left.
Fourth, everyone must be willing to tune out the fomenters — those who make a living from keeping folks riled up — be they radio or TV ranters or political opportunists. There must also be a commitment to stop vilifying the other side. Not all Trump supporters were wackadoodle racist Snarlers. Likewise, not all Democrats were Commies lusting for free stuff — which, by the way, I’ve yet to receive.
It would also be helpful to take a break from Facebook, Twitter and similar social media with their curated feeds that shelter users from the discomfort of views different from their own. Further, as we’ve learned, the internet has been co-opted as a 21st Century Trojan Horse, built not of wood but of malicious misinformation spread virally by foreign sources to sow confusion and discontent.
Finally, we must allow time for our wounds to begin healing, time to detox from the addictive adrenalin rush of the constant drumbeat summoning us to battle neighbors we’re told are either America-haters or fascists bent on the destruction of our cherished way of life.
Meanwhile, if you listen closely you may hear the echo of a John Lennon refrain from 1969. It’s a growing chorus of Americans voicing in harmony their plea: “This-ism, that-ism, ism, ism, ism — all we are saying is give peace a chance.”
Tom Kiske lives in College Station.
