Both sides must find a way to work together

First and perhaps most obviously, the two sides both must have the desire to reconcile. Each must realize that a continuing state of verbal warfare is not in their own interest, does not advance their cause and damages the fabric of democracy. Most of the population at large already recognize this. Too many party leaders, though, as yet do not.

What might bring the factions together and persuade them to subordinate their partisan agenda to a larger, more compelling common cause? For an example we might look to the Dayton Peace Accords, the 25th anniversary of which recently was celebrated. The Accords basically ended the long war among ethnic groups formerly subsumed within Yugoslavia. What finally brought the Serbs, Croats and Bosnians together is simple: they got tired of killing each other. One would hope almost 300,000 Americans dead of the COVID-19 pandemic might suffice to bring Republican and Democratic leadership together. Thus far it has not.

Second, there must be sufficient common ground to provide a basis for ongoing cooperation, coupled with recognition that “compromise” is not a dirty word and that jockeying for position over who gets credit for progress or blame for mistakes is both unproductive and childish in the public eye. Especially today America has a burgeoning list of urgent needs acknowledged by both parties which can be met only by working together.