Booking censorship at Bullock history museum

"It is time that these writers are asked tough questions by serious historians about their research and thesis," Patrick said in a statement.

"I have asked the University of Texas if they would host a panel with the 'Forget the Alamo' authors alongside history experts to explore scholarship of this book, debate the facts and get to the truth."

One of the co-authors of the Alamo book, Chris Tomlinson, a Houston Chronicle business writer, said Patrick is the only one who would get schooled.

"He's clearly not read the book, otherwise he'd know the state's top historians are already in the book," Tomlinson said.

"I think he's being called out for promising to defend freedom of speech in his emails, then canceling our event hours later," Tomlinson said. " I think he's feeling pressure from the ACLU and our letter demanding that they reinstate our event."

The ACLU sent a letter Wednesday to the Bullock Museum's director, Margaret Koch, and the preservation board, comparing the silencing of the authors to the "censorship imposed by authoritarian regimes."