Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan mayor

1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words)

I believe our current council does a good job in prioritizing the needs of each district.

SMD1&2 have the oldest infrastructure and typically need the most amount of care. Because of this, the majority of CIP (capital improvement projects) dollars go into those areas.

I don’t think I have ever made one decision without taking into account, both the scope of the city as a whole, and the general needs of each District. My District SMD3, has two very distinct groupings; some are in older part of town (historical district) and some are among very newest of our housing inventory. The needs of both of these areas are very different.

When prioritizing CIP projects, we always look through our list and talk through them to determine what we feel our citizens needs are, and what will have the highest impact to their quality of life.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

I do believe people are treated with respect when they speak before council. And I certainly engage in respectful engagement with our citizens.

Sometimes, it might seem like they are not being heard, because most citizens come asking questions and expecting answers. State law though, limits us from responding or directly engaging citizens during these hearings. Being on P&Z for so many years, it always seemed to me to be the biggest break down. It is understandable that citizens who do not regularly attend council meetings are not familiar with these rules, and it can be a point of frustration for them.

But we are always listening and often, I will reach back out to citizens after these meetings in order to continue our dialog, share my point of view, and maintain communication.

3. What major projects would you like the city to undertake in the next 10 years? (150 words)

With the announcement of the new redevelopment of the LaSalle Hotel, I would love for the city to take on the north end redevelopment plan. In doing so, we would have a golden opportunity to transform the north end of Downtown Bryan and all of Bryan Street. Our historic Downtown Bryan cannot be duplicated anywhere in our area. It is a gem and I think it will continue to prosper if we as the city, continue to endorse, promote, and incentivize its redevelopment. Additionally, the redevelopment of South College Ave., Midtown, and Union Hill, from downtown to University Drive, will be a high priority for me if elected as mayor.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

The education and experience I will bring as mayor, will be my leadership and ability to form friendships and gain consensus on the hard issues.

My history on P&Z, BBC, BVEDC and the numerous boards, commissions and charities I have served on, give me a unique point of view.

I’m proud to have played a small part in bringing Bryan back and helping to create the slogan “Bryan is Open for Business”.

I am the only candidate with the vision, temperament, and leadership ability to work with all the new council members and continue to move our city forward.