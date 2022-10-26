Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2

As former public information officer for College Station in the 90s, I’m surprised by the limited time to speak that citizens have today compared to my time at City Hall. Citizens are now only given three minutes with a large countdown clock looming over them. Upon conclusion, the Council sometimes presses forward without discussion. I’ve reviewed the Texas Open Meetings Act 2022 Handbook. These rules may not be as stringent as Council has been advised. If a citizen speaks on an issue not on the agenda, Council can still acknowledge the citizen’s concerns, thank them for their feedback, and even cite current policy regarding the topic. If a citizen speaks to an issue on the agenda, Council is not restricted from engaging in discussion and deliberating the matter. I believe citizen input should be welcomed and lengthened to at least four or five minutes.