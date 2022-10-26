 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Tuesday's Opinion page, College Station City Council, Place 5 candidate Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2 was omitted due to an editing error. 

Below is the question and the answer he provided, without editing:

Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

As former public information officer for College Station in the 90s, I’m surprised by the limited time to speak that citizens have today compared to my time at City Hall. Citizens are now only given three minutes with a large countdown clock looming over them.  Upon conclusion, the Council sometimes presses forward without discussion. I’ve reviewed the Texas Open Meetings Act 2022 Handbook. These rules may not be as stringent as Council has been advised. If a citizen speaks on an issue not on the agenda, Council can still acknowledge the citizen’s concerns, thank them for their feedback, and even cite current policy regarding the topic. If a citizen speaks to an issue on the agenda, Council is not restricted from engaging in discussion and deliberating the matter. I believe citizen input should be welcomed and lengthened to at least four or five minutes.  

