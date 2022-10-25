Bob Yancy, College Station City Council Special Place 5

1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words)

Commercial real estate is highly speculative. Even career real estate professionals advise that it’s a risky business. Municipalities should be extremely cautious with taxpayer dollars. Entering land deals should come with transparency regarding the intent and should, in most cases, be limited to land for fire stations, roadways, and other usual and customary municipal land uses. The Macy’s purchase invites scrutiny and criticism because we don’t know the intent of the purchase, and because a recent sale of the property indicates city hall might be overpaying for it. The ultimate land use could prove to be acceptable and successful for our city. I hope so, but we just don’t know. Such a lack of transparency and any potential waste of taxpayer dollars should be avoided in the future.

2. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important, are they listened to by the council members? (150 words)

3. There has long been antagonism between neighborhoods and business in College Station. How do you ensure that both sides are treated fairly and responsibly? (150 words)

I’m a business owner that cares deeply about neighborhood integrity with a proven record of preserving and enhancing the integrity of my own neighborhood. I would bring that passion and energy to City Hall for all neighborhoods. I don’t think current neighborhood pressures are something we can totally fix by legislation, but we do need to ensure that policies currently on the books are followed. Texas A&M and the Texas Triangle will only keep growing. What we truly need is a strategic, positive vision for our growth that businesses, investors, builders, students, urban professionals, growing families and retirees can all get behind. We need to ensure that we grow in the right way so folks from all walks of life can have the peaceful enjoyment of their piece of the American Dream. I’m asking for the chance to help build that vision.

4. What education and experience do you bring to this council race? (100 words)

I’m an Air Force veteran and Aggie graduate that raised my family here. My kids and their spouses are Aggies. I served as public information officer for College Station City Hall, which required familiarity with all departments to communicate news to citizens. I’m the founder and former CEO of MEMdata, a local medical technology business. I served nine years on the Baylor Scott & White Hospital board, including six as chair. I’m chairman of our congressman’s local and nonpartisan Service Academy Selection Committee. I’m a retired grandfather of three with available time and I hope to serve our city.