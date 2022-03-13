'Bluebird, Bluebird' is new Brazos Valley Reads

Novelist Attica Locke, a script-writer and producer for the series “Empire,” will discuss her 2018 Edgar Award-winning novel, “Bluebird, Bluebird” on April 6 as this year’s edition of Brazos Valley Reads..

The talk will be presented as a virtual Webinar. Locke’s presentation—”’Bluebird, Bluebird’ and the Souls of Black Texans” also will include a discussion of her writing career overall and end with a question-and-answer session.

The event is a free Zoom webinar and open to the public online but registration is required here: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSephoIWVVASoJDr2tV9yn-o4V6E_Hfg0Qv8cRWXtyBLWx0qCA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0

A couple days prior to the April 6 presentation, registrants will receive a direct email link to connect to the webinar. The Zoom application is required to enjoy this presentation.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers has copies of “Bluebird, Bluebird” for sale in its College Station store on Texas Avenue. It also is carrying other novels by Attica Locke.

The Texas A&M department of English and the College of Liberal Arts welcome Attica Locke’s visit as part of the Brazos Valley Reads initiative. Brazos Valley Reads is a community reading program designed to encourage a shared cultural experience in the Brazos Valley. Founded by the department of English and now in its 18th year, Brazos Valley Reads brings internationally celebrated authors to the Brazos Valley. Past authors include Colson Whitehead, Elizabeth Acevedo, Geraldine Brooks, Julia Alvarez, Tim O’Brien, Sandra Cisneros, Sherman Alexie, Tayari Jones and Maxine Hong Kingston.

“Bluebird, Bluebird”is one of several novels that Locke has written. “Bluebird, Bluebird”has not only won the Edgar Award in 2018 from the Mystery Writers of America but also has won the Anthony Award — also in 2018 — from the World Mystery Convention.

“Bluebird, Bluebird” focuses on the investigation of two murders in East Texas. Darren Mathews, a black Texas Ranger, explores communities he already has some familiarity with since East Texas is his birthplace. However, his journey as a law enforcement officer into the truth of what happened with the murders straddles the edge of nostalgia and disillusionment.

Darren has to confront not only the institutional inertia against investigating hate crimes in Texas, but the stubbornness, fear, passions and loyalty of the larger East Texas community — some of whose members include members in the Aryan Brotherhood.

A&M professor Lowell White, who has taught “Bluebird, Bluebird” to his students, said:

“One of the real pleasures of teaching is surprising students and upending their expectations of whatever it is they think they’re studying. In my Texas literature classes, students arrive generally expecting cowboy stories. And, of course, I teach Larry McMurtry, but I also teach Attica Locke, and Attica Locke writes Texas stories that are not cowboy stories.

“The past two years I’ve taught Locke’s novel “Bluebird, Bluebird,” which tells the story of Darren Mathews, an African American Texas Ranger investigating a pair of murders in East Texas. “Bluebird” is a terrific novel, a fine and fast-paced murder mystery that is also about race and hate and love — and Texas. Locke understands the complicated histories of the state, and how history so often complicates and confounds the lives of individuals.

“Darren Mathews is a native Texan, and brings to his job a complex sense of duty and love. ‘The belief that they were special’ writes Locke of the Mathews family, ‘that they had the stones to endure what others couldn’t, was the most quintessentially Texas thing about them. It was an arrogance born of genuine fortitude and a streak of hardheadedness six generations deep. ...

“At one point Mathews says, ‘… this land is my land, too, my state, my country, and I’m not gon’ be run off. I can stand my ground, too. My people built this, and we’re not going anywhere.

“By showing Mathews standing his ground — claiming his place in Texas — Locke is able to connect past and present and deliver a sharp picture of contemporary Texas in a novel that’s both enjoyable and meaningful.

“On finishing ‘Bluebird, Bluebird,’ one of my students said, ‘Locke’s novel has helped me the most in understanding what it means to call Texas my home. ...’”

Bringing Attica Locke to Texas A&M has been a collaborative effort across campus and beyond. The department of English is organizing this event through the Brazos Valley Reads Committee — questions can be directed to Brazos Valley Reads coordinator Jason Harris at jharris@tamu.edu.

Brazos Valley Reads has received support from LAUNCH Undergraduate Research, Honors, and Learning communities and Blinn College.

You may find more about Brazos Valley Reads at liberalarts.tamu.edu/english/research-creative-activity/brazos-valley-reads/.

For more information about Locke, please see her official website at www.atticalocke.com/.

Arrangements for the appearance of Locke were made through HarperCollins Speakers Bureau in New York.

Jason M. Harris and Lowell Mick White teach in the department of English at Texas A&M University.