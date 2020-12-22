Black women still trying to outlive the past

Young provided African American women that moment. We felt her pain and we cried for her, uncontrollably.

To those police officers, Young was nothing more than an object, devoid of all feminine value, undeserving of respect, dignity or even pity.

Like the female slaves, her only value was in what she could provide for them. They needed information from her about a suspect they wrongly believed she was harboring.

She tried to tell them at least 43 times that they were in the wrong place. But they didn’t hear her. There was no reason to listen to someone as insignificant as she.

The officers decided Young’s worth, just as the crowd of white men decided the value of the enslaved Black women they intended to buy. Nothing Young said was of any importance, because as far as they were concerned, she had no value.

So she stood naked in her living room with at least nine police video cameras noting every curve of her body. Some of the officers must have known it was wrong.