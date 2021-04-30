Biden's speech was a triumph of tone

Another vivid image that he used to talk about the economic impact of COVID-19 and the relief his administration provided was that of “cars lined up for miles waiting for a box of food to be put in their trunks.” The images had rocked me as well when I first saw them on TV.

“I don’t know about you, but I never thought I’d see that in America,” he added, seeming to address viewers such as me as well as those members of Congress in the room.

Biden used direct address to make sure the TV audience never was left out. As the president talked about how his infrastructure and climate plans would create jobs for Americans (and he talked a lot about jobs), he said: “I know some of you at home are wondering if these jobs are for you. I want to speak directly to you: My American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America. Wall Street didn’t build America. The middle class did. And unions built the middle class.”

In terms of media performance, what struck me was how quietly Biden spoke through much of the speech.

He is at his best when he speaks one-on-one to a camera in a low, earnest, intimate voice, sometimes husky with emotion. But you can’t do that when you are in a room with 200 people.